The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 157,127 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $148,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.