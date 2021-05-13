The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 43,452 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $104,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $257.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

