The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $93,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

