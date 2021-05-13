The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of MSCI worth $135,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.85. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

