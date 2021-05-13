The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 828,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.59% of Pembina Pipeline worth $116,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

