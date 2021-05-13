The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 133,391 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of Lufax worth $91,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of LU stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

