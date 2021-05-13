The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,022 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $116,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

