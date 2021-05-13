The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,514 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $109,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

