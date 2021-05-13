The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 446,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.51% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $336.00 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

