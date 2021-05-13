The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading 7.2% Higher

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.62. 3,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

