The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Head to Head Analysis

The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.36 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.59

The Mexico Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Mexico Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 1 3 1 0 2.00

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.80%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

