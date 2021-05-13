The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.95

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.29. The New Home shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 34,901 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Home in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The New Home by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

