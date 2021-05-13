The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.91

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.91 and traded as high as C$35.34. The North West shares last traded at C$35.21, with a volume of 133,318 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

