The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of The Procter & Gamble worth $196,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 469,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

