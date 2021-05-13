The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $247,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.99. 178,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

