The Sandbox 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81.53 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $277.40 million and $81.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

