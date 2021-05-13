The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $242.64, but opened at $228.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,796. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

