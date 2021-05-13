The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $98,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $279.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $176.06 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.