The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $245.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $260.80 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

