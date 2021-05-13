The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.780 EPS.

The Southern stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,147. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

