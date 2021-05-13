The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

NYSE SO traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,147. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.