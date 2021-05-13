The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.60

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 5725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWGAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.