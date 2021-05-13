The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.91

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.91 and last traded at C$86.88, with a volume of 1777145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.43.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.21. The company has a market cap of C$158.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.