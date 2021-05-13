The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.03.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.76. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

