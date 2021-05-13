The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

