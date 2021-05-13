The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 126,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.