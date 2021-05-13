The Westaim (WED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
The Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter.
WED stock opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The Westaim has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$372.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56.
About The Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.