The Westaim (WED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter.

Get The Westaim alerts:

WED stock opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The Westaim has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$372.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56.

In other The Westaim news, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil purchased 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,383.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,053.76. Also, Director Ian William Delaney acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$437,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,976,314 shares in the company, valued at C$15,837,232.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 254,288 shares of company stock worth $677,041.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.