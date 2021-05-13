The Westaim (WEDXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 97.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of WEDXF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The Westaim has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

