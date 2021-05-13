The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 231.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

