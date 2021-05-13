THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $390,297.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008395 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.