Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THTX shares. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.