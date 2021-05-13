Thisoption (TONS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Thisoption has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $763.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00599130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00234101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.02 or 0.01065781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.98 or 0.01178814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00035002 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

