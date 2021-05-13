Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THO opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.