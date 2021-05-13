THORChain Price Tops $17.06 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $236.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $17.06 or 0.00034758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,938,034 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

