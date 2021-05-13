Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0015

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $80,124.29 and approximately $197,080.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00626645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.