ThoreCoin Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,696.30 or 0.19397071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $840.53 million and $34,227.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.00639847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00082796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00233117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.01247945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01056835 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

