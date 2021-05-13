ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TDUP stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $362,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

