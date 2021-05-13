ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 13.9%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $17.25. 9,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 761,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $290,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $362,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $2,857,000.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.