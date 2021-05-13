Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00085750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.52 or 0.01039003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00067748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059874 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

