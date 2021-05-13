TigerCash Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $760.19 or 0.01554118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

