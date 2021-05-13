Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $2,467,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.