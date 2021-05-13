Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.12

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.12 and traded as high as $29.61. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 25,293 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 898 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $25,503.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,903 shares of company stock worth $693,221. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

