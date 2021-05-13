Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008091 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

