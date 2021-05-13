Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TON stock opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.11 million and a PE ratio of 267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.15. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Get Titon alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.