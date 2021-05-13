Tixl 24 Hour Volume Hits $471,858.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Tixl has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $471,858.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.05 or 0.01113582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01150641 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.