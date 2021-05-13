Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.10

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.10 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 442117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company has a market cap of £141.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

