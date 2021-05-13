TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

TMXXF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.07. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

