TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$46.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

