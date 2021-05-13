TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TODGF stock remained flat at $$46.79 during trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

TOD'S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

