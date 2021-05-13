TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TODGF stock remained flat at $$46.79 during trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.
TOD’S Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.