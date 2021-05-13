TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Hits $51.22 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $51.22 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 853,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

